Maybe you have out-of-town guests to entertain. Or maybe you’re just looking for a new adventure in your hometown. These free museums offer air-conditioned explorations for the whole family, with free admission to boot!

SCIENCE

Sheffield Education Center

A delightful complement to the Zilker playscape and Barton Springs Pool, the Sheffield Education Center is an air-conditioned oasis of learning for the whole family. Kids will enjoy the cave-like atmosphere and interactive exhibits, such as the water bug identification station. Adults can linger over watershed exhibits and grab a seat in the theater, which shows short videos about the history, science and culture of Barton Springs. Plan to spend 30 to 45 minutes here, depending on attention spans and pacing.

Web: austintexas.gov/splash

Location: 2201 William Barton Dr.

Parking: Parking is available throughout Zilker Park.

Hours: Tue-Sat 10 to 5; Sun 12 to 5.

Closed Mon

Good to Know: Whether parking is paid or free and how much parking space is available depends on the time of day and season. My visit on a weekday morning included free parking.