Awesome Austin’s Best Hidden Hiking Spots

One thing that sets Austin apart from other cities is the number of ways to get outdoors while being smack dab in the city center. Several hiking trails lie hidden just off the beaten path. Pack snacks, sunscreen, and water bottles, then hit the trails. Another great thing about trekking around Austin is that you can usually find a nearby swimming hole or lake to plunge into and cool off!

Zilker Nature Preserve

A trip to the Austin Nature and Science Center (ANSC) never disappoints, but did you know a series of hiking trails stretches directly behind it? Head through the Birds of Prey exhibit at ANSC for a fun way to access these short, winding trails. During the summertime sun, seek the shadier routes. Young hikers will enjoy looking for water bugs and tadpoles at the end of the Mirror Pond trail. For those with stamina who seek steeper steps, head up Lookout Trail. This walkable, forested terrain leads you out to a surprising view of downtown Austin. Free.

McKinney Falls State Park

A short trek to a nearby state park is a great way to spend a summer day in ATX! For short, shady trails, you can’t beat McKinney Falls State Park. Fill up water bottles at the Smith Visitor Center, then hop on the Rock Shelter Trail. Its many side shoots make it easy to extend the hike or turn back when little legs get tired. Keep a lookout for the cypress tree “Old Baldy” that rises 100 feet from the creek bed and a prehistoric rock overhang that offers a brief respite from the heat. Boardwalks and stone steps lead to forested overlooks keeping this short trail interesting. You’ll find restrooms, picnic spots, and playgrounds tucked away along the adjacent, but more exposed Picnic Trail. End the trip with a dip in Onion Creek’s swimming hole, and falls. (Check water quality levels at the Ranger Station.) You can find trail maps and entry fees at:

www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks.

Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve

These quiet trails are part of the Balcones Canyonlands Nature Preserve, home of the endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler. With 2.5 miles of looping trails to choose from, you can practically construct your hike through a variety of terrain, whether flat and shaded or a bit rocky with some incline. A highlight is the waterfall along Bee Creek. Scan or pick up a map at the entrance. The preserve is free to visit on weekdays. On weekends, reservations are required for a fee.

Mayfield Preserve and Nature Trails

Mayfield offers a good variety of options for getting out. Picnic with peacocks and wander the pathways at the Mayfield Cottage past lily pad-filled ponds, stone structures, and beautiful gardens. Or take the trails that span from the parking area. The dirt and limestone paths are

well-marked and lead to your choice of bluff, creek, or lake. All are fairly easy and shady. Free.

St. Edward’s Trail

This trail is great for creek play! Bull Creek flows gently through this area and is often shallow enough to wade and hunt for watery treasures. Pack water buckets and nets for a fun-filled afternoon beneath a canopy of trees.

From the trailhead parking lot, head left for a short walk to the water. Older kids can cross stepping stones to hike up a steep bluff with gorgeous views of the water and fields below. For an easier trek, continue up Creek Trail. You’ll find an old dam that divides the water into pools and provides scenic views as well as good turtle and fish spotting. Farther along the trail, a waterfall spills over bluffs into a limestone pool. In the springtime, the Meadows Trail provides a nice flower-filled loop back to the parking lot. On sunny summertime days, it’s generally best to stick to the shade and return the way you came. Be sure to top off those water bottles ahead of time as there are no restrooms or water stations on site. Free.

Turkey Creek Trail

This 2.7-mile trail loops from a shaded limestone creek bed up a short stretch to the top of a bluff and then back into the trees to the original trail. Overall, it’s a fairly level and shady hike. While its full length might be a bit much for the youngest hikers, turn around at any point for a shorter outing. Or take a left where the trail splits and head to the Fern Wall to listen for the burble of flowing water after a rain. Take a snack break on a bench or boulder and enjoy being out. (A popular trail among dog walkers, the parking lot fills quickly on weekend mornings.) Free.

For added fun, head a mile farther up the road to Emma Long Metropolitan Park and jump into Lake Austin. A large sandy beach borders the swimming area a great place to picnic, build sandcastles, and refresh.

Zilker Botanical Garden

Though wandering pathways among gardens might not technically be “hiking,” it does provide an interactive way to hit the trail. From the parking lot, you can spot the log cabins of Pioneer Village that lead to butterfly gardens and a fairy-themed play area. Or take time to smell the roses as you wind your way through the Rose Garden. At its base, follow dinosaur tracks along the metal fence to Hartmann Garden to search for the dinosaur in the pond, turtles, and fossils. The Japanese Garden at the other end of the park is a favorite for all ages for its stepping stones across koi ponds, waterfalls, and peace hut. Occasional free days are offered throughout the year. Visit this month for free on July 13!

Annette Lucksinger is author of the local guidebook Exploring Austin with Kids. She is currently at work on a hybrid memoir that combines graphic novel and essays about her life in Austin, Texas.