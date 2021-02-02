Baby Day, a statewide celebration of babies and toddlers presented by First3Years, announces their third annual event, a week-long celebration to take place online from Feb. 7-13.

The digital event will bring more than 100 partner-led activities centered around early learning child development, including infant yoga, music classes, dancing, curated art, storytime and more. Activities will be available live and on demand and can be accessed year-round as part of the Baby Day’s online library.

Baby Day attracts thousands of families to partner locations across Texas, connecting them to in-person experiences and resources that promote family bonding, emotional connections and early brain development.

Participants will receive a free Baby Day educational package tailored to each age group that contains development tools to help children participate in the event from home.