A new initiative at 20 Austin ISD schools is giving students the skills to cope with stress and create sustainable happiness. The program, called “Life’s Good: Experience Happiness,” develops skills in mindfulness, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and gratitude. LG Electronics USA developed the program with help from the University of California Berkeley.

“We’ve found that across all grade levels, students most commonly talk about how mindfulness helps them feel balanced, think clearly and prepare for learning,” says Pete Price, Austin ISD’s Director of Social & Emotional Learning and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support.

The program is being implemented at Gus Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy, Bedichek Middle School, Harris Elementary, Mendez Middle School, Wooldridge Elementary, Brooke Elementary, Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Lanier High School, Anderson High School, Murchison Middle School, Pillow Elementary, Sunset Valley Elementary, Volma Overton Early College Prep, Oak Hill Elementary, Travis Early College High School, LBJ Early College High School, Widen Elementary, Small Middle School, Becker Elementary and Odom Elementary.