Community resource Manos de Cristo is gearing up for its annual Back to School program and is asking for volunteers and supporters. Every year, the organization helps over 2,000 Central Texas children entering grades pre-K through 5 with school supplies and clothing. The program kicks off its week-long effort on July 30, 2018 and ends on August 3, 2018.

Each child attending the program receives two shirts, two pairs of shorts, socks, underwear and a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteers assist children in selecting their clothing, school supplies and backpacks.

This year, the program will have a new location at the IDEA Allan Campus on 1701 Vargas Rd.

Officials with Manos de Cristo say a gift of $60 helps prepare one child for school and 100 percent of every dollar donated to the Back-to-School program goes directly to the program. For more information, visit www.manosdecristo.org/BTS2018.