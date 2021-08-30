Backpacks Donated

Through large donations and small drives, the leadership and staff at the local credit union TruWest donated backpacks filled with school supplies to Williams Elementary School in Southeast Austin. Additionally, 20 laptops and eight desktop computers were donated from TruWest inventory.

Deborah Christopher, assistant vice president at TruWest Credit Union said, “Williams Elementary is one of the local schools in our backyard and we were happy to be able to provide new backpacks and school supplies for students who need them.” These supplies were distributed to students in all grades at the elementary school.

Williams Elementary serves a diverse student body and enrolls approximately 400 students in grades pre-K to fifth grade in the Austin Independent School District.