Backyard Safety Guide

The nostalgic “90s summer” is trending this year, with many parents hoping to give their children the same screen-free summer they enjoyed growing up. Think long days spent outdoors exploring, building fairy gardens, collecting cool rocks, riding bikes, and making up games with neighborhood friends. Many of us headed outside after breakfast and did not come back until dinner.

What could be better?

For today’s parents, however, the idea of letting kids roam freely can bring concerns about safety. If you are nervous about turning your child loose in a backyard full of potential hazards, a little preparation can go a long way. Here are some practical ways to create a safer outdoor space while still giving kids the freedom and independence that make summer memorable.

Prep Your Backyard

Before summer adventures begin, walk through your yard and look for potential hazards.

Uneven pavers, exposed materials, or unfinished landscaping projects can become tripping hazards for active children. Overgrown vegetation may also hide holes, sharp objects, or other dangers.

Check regularly for trash, broken branches, or debris that could cause injuries. This is especially important if you have toddlers or preschoolers who investigate everything they find.

Large buckets deserve special attention. While useful for toy storage or water play, buckets filled with water can present a drowning risk for young children. Empty and store them when not in use.

A quick inspection can help you identify and address hazards before your children begin their summer adventures.

Treat for Bugs

Summer in Central Texas comes with plenty of insects. Mosquitoes, chiggers, fire ants, bees, and wasps are common visitors to Austin backyards.

At best, bites and stings can leave kids itchy and uncomfortable. At worst, they can cause allergic reactions or transmit insect-borne illnesses. Many people do not know they have an allergy to insect stings until they experience one for the first time.

Inspect your yard for fire ant mounds, wasp nests, and other insect activity before allowing children to play barefoot outdoors. If treatment is necessary, choose child- and pet-safe options whenever possible and follow instructions carefully.

If you discover a large beehive on your property, consider contacting a local beekeeper. Many can safely relocate honeybee colonies, protecting both your family and these important pollinators.

Teach children to recognize common stinging insects and remind them not to disturb nests, hives, or ant mounds.

Pool Safety

If you live in Austin, chances are your family will spend time around a pool this summer. Whether it is your own backyard pool, a neighbor’s pool, or a community pool, water safety should be a priority.

Swimming lessons are an excellent first step, but they are not a substitute for supervision. Even experienced swimmers can become tired or find themselves in trouble.

Children should never swim or play around a pool without active adult supervision. If you have a pool at home, make sure gates, latches, and barriers are functioning properly.

Before your child visits a friend, neighbor, or relative, ask whether there is a pool on the property. Knowing what to expect allows you to have a quick safety conversation beforehand.

Wildlife Awareness

Austin may not have bears or alligators roaming neighborhoods, but there is still plenty of wildlife that children may encounter.

Teach kids what to do if they come across wildlife in the backyard, at a park, or while exploring local trails. Snakes, including copperheads and rattlesnakes, may hide in rock piles, brush, wood stacks, or tall grass. Children should know never to touch or approach a snake and to alert an adult immediately.

Other common visitors include deer, raccoons, skunks, and opossums. While many appear harmless, they are wild animals and should be observed from a distance.

If your family plans to camp, visit a ranch, or explore the Greenbelt this summer, discuss how to respond if they encounter larger animals, such as bobcats or feral hogs. The safest choice is usually to stay calm, back away slowly, and give wildlife plenty of space.

Friends, Family, and Neighbors

One of the best parts of a classic summer is exploring beyond your own backyard. Kids visit friends, ride bikes through the neighborhood, and spend time at relatives’ homes.

That means you cannot childproof every environment your child may encounter.

Rather than focusing exclusively on controlling your own space, teach children how to make safe decisions wherever they go. Help them understand that every home has different rules and expectations. Encourage them to ask permission before using play equipment, climbing structures, trampolines, or other backyard features.

Talk through situations they might face. What should they do if they find something dangerous? What if a friend suggests an activity that feels unsafe? These conversations help build confidence and decision-making skills.

Summer Is for Fun

For kids, summer is a season of imagination, adventure, and independence.

The freedom to ride a bike around the neighborhood, build forts, search for interesting rocks, or invent games with friends creates memories that last a lifetime. Those experiences also help children develop confidence and resilience.

Parents can support that freedom while still prioritizing safety. By identifying hazards, setting clear expectations, and teaching children how to respond in challenging situations, you can feel more comfortable giving them room to explore.

So take a look around your backyard, have a conversation about outdoor safety, and then let your kids enjoy the simple pleasures of a nostalgic summer. A little preparation can help create a season filled with adventure, independence, and fun.

Backyard Safety Checklist

Inspect for tripping hazards.

Remove debris and sharp objects.

Empty unattended buckets.

Check for fire ant mounds and wasp nests.

Secure pool gates and fences.

Trim overgrown brush and tall grass.

Review outdoor safety rules with kids.

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com.