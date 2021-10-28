If you want your kids to enjoy eating healthy, the first step is to show them that nutritious foods can be tasty too. Apples are a great choice, with their crisp texture and their combined sweet and tart flavor. Even better, with so many varieties in local markets, there’s an apple to suit every taste.

To get your kids really excited about apples, try this simple baked apple recipe. As the aromas of apples and cinnamon fill your house, everyone will know that the holidays are just around the corner.

INGREDIENTS:

4 apples, tart and sweet

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup honey or brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons water

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Start with a mix of tart and sweet apples – four total. Granny Smith is a great choice for the tart variety, while Fuji or Gala are firm and sweet. If you have to choose just one, you can’t go wrong with Honeycrisp. Core the apple and cut into 1/3- to 1/2-inch thick slices. Don’t slice them too thin or they will cook too quickly and

get mushy.

4. Place the apple slices in a large mixing bowl. Add 1/4 cup honey or brown sugar, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice,

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt and 2 tablespoons of water. If you want to limit sugar, adjust the amount of honey or brown sugar used. Melt two tablespoons of butter in the microwave, then add it to the ingredients in the mixing bowl. Stir to coat. Pour the mixture into a deep 9-by-9-inch pan or similarly sized baking dish. Pour any excess liquid from the bottom of the bowl over the top. Bake the apples for 25 minutes, until fork tender but not completely mushy. Do note that baking the apples won’t turn them crispy in this recipe. The apples will be tender, like the filling of warm apple pie. Serve hot, with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream as desired. You could also serve with vanilla yogurt or simply enjoy with a glass of milk.

Since the crust is typically the most indulgent aspect of an apple dessert, these baked apple slices have fewer calories than their traditional counterparts. If you’re desiring some crispiness, try serving with graham crackers or granola. Either way, these apples taste incredible!

