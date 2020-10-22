BamFam Foundation Connects Police and Youth With the Help of Athletes

Former Texas quarterback Tyrone Swoopes and former running back Fozzy Whittaker met with students at Leander High School while Superbowl Champion Tony Hills joined Buda youth last month through BamFam Foundation’s First Down Ride-Along Program. The organization seeks to create positive relationships between youth and law enforcement officers in their community through the help of a professional athlete and a unique sports clinic.

The program unites athletes with officers as they drive around patrol areas and open conversations about the needs of that community. Then together, they host a sports clinic and lead a question-and-answer session with local youth. The nonprofit organization aims to foster positive interactions and experiences by engaging youth in dynamic sport-related community events that unite professional athletes, counselors, teachers, law enforcement, military, first responders and other community-based organizations.