The recent Bandana Ball raised a record $678,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX), a charity that provides comfort and support to families with sick children across Central Texas. Sporting a western theme, the gala included a boot shining station, bull riding machine and photo ops with longhorns. The RMHC CTX team screened their “A Place to Call Home” video featuring the Smith family, who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for seven months after their newborn baby was airlifted to Dell Children’s Medical Center.