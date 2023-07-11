Bank of America Student Leaders

Bank of America announced that four students from the Austin area have been selected for its Student Leaders program, an eight-week, paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. As part of the program, the Austin students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with local nonprofits, including Communities in Schools, all while earning compensation from Bank of America.

The Austin students selected for the program are: Sara Childs, a recent graduate of Crockett Early College High School. Sujana Ganganamni, an incoming senior at McNeil High School. Srikar Kichili, a recent graduate of Rouse High School and Vedant Sangani, an incoming senior at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA).

Later this summer, these student leaders and others from across the country will travel to Washington D.C. for a week long, all-expenses-paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy.