A new exhibit at the Texas Capitol rotunda next month will celebrate Barbara Jordan’s life as a leader and civil rights hero. Barbara Jordan, a Houston native, was a lawyer, professor and politician who served in the Texas Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The audio and visual tribute was created from the archive housed at Texas Southern University (Jordan’s alma mater) and the LBJ School of Public Affairs (where Jordan was a professor for 17 years). Sponsored by the Barbara Jordan Freedom Foundation, the exhibit is free and open to the public from Sunday, Feb. 10, to Saturday, Feb. 16.