The smoked meat elite gathered for the Texas High School BBQ Regional Cook-off competition in Belton in November. Seven teams of Central Texas high school students faced off in one of the country’s largest vocational education cooking competitions. The winners, Burnet High School’s UnderDAWGs, smoked the competition, garnering Grand Champion honors and $3,000 in scholarships toward Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (AESCA).

The cook-off, organized by the High School BBQ Cookers Association, also gave the students a BBQ educational symposium, learning the basics from experts and mentors. Winners from the eight regional competitions will go on to compete at the 4th annual State Championship at Burnet High School on May 3-4, 2019.