Now

Much has changed since the early days of Barton Springs Pool, but much has remained the same. The water is still a cool 68-70 degrees year-round, it’s still home to one of the last remaining public diving boards, and it greets nearly one million visitors per year, while regularly making top 10 lists for natural swimming holes. Early birds can enjoy free “swim at your own risk” hours (5-8am) for a slower pace and smaller crowd. Barton Springs is also seasonally free November-February. And don’t miss Austin’s annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge! Daily entry fees remain under $10, but visitors should factor in parking meter fees.

As you craft your summer plans, add a day at Barton Springs to the list. Whether you splash in the shallow end, nap on the grassy hillside, or cannonball off the diving board, it’s a classic Austin slam dunk for the whole family.