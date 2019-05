A state-of-the-art baseball complex will be arriving in Hutto. Perfect Game has announced plans to develop a sports and events center with seating for 13,000 people and a convention hotel. The complex will feature office, commercial, residential, medical and physical therapy services. It will also include the Perfect Game Hall of Fame, 24 turf baseball fields and multi-purpose fields. Perfect Game plans to host a grand opening tournament by Memorial Day 2021.