The newest campus in the acclaimed BASIS Charter Schools network, BASIS Austin Primary, will open this coming August in the Crestview neighborhood. The tuition free public charter school, which will be located at 1501 Dartmouth Avenue in Austin, is now enrolling students in grades K–4 for the 2020–21 school year. The network, which has 29 schools across the United States, including five in Texas, will also open a second campus in Austin for grades 5–12, next year.

BASIS Austin Primary Head of School Rosalind Thompson has extensive experience in high-level education with BASIS Charter Schools, particularly at the primary level. Mrs. Thompson has served as a Head of School at campuses in Arizona, Texas, and New York City. She was the founding Head of School and successfully opened several new campuses in the noted network, including the original BASIS San Antonio (which is now known as BASIS San Antonio Primary – Medical Center Campus), BASIS Chandler Primary South, and BASIS Independent Brooklyn, and joins BASIS Austin Primary most recently from BASIS Phoenix Central, home to the network’s unique arts-infused academic program called “Arts Element”.

“I’m really excited to come home to Texas again, and to help lead our first school in this vibrant city!” Mrs. Thompson said. “One of the wonders of our network and the BASIS Charter School Curriculum is that our program is similar no matter where it is, but each campus grows into something truly unique. I can’t wait to watch our students, families, and teachers build their learning community!”

Primary grade students at BASIS Austin Primary are taught using the network’s unique two teacher model – two teachers in each classroom all day, including one Learning Expert Teacher and one Subject Expert Teacher. The high-achieving BASIS Charter School Curriculum has a rich blend of courses in the liberal arts and sciences and STEM, coupled with an infusion of the fine and applied arts and an expanse of extracurricular choices for K-12 students.

The network of BASIS Charter Schools was founded in Arizona in 1998 by two experienced economists and educators. The schools are consistently ranked among the top public schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and other rankings publications. In the 2020 US News national rankings, nine BASIS Charter School campuses are in the nation’s top 91 high schools (that’s the 99.6th percentile in the entire United States) out of more than 24,000 schools considered, and the network has the #1 charter school in the United States, and 9 of the nation’s top 19 charter schools. Indeed, in its first year of eligibility for the US News rankings, BASIS San Antonio Shavano is ranked as the #1 school in San Antonio, the #1 charter school in the state of Texas, the #9 school overall in Texas, and the only one of Texas’ top ten schools that is non-selective.

Learn more about enrolling your student at this top network’s new school in Austin – a campus with bright, passionate teachers, veteran school leaders, and a world-acclaimed academic program that sets students on an incredible path of joyful learning. Register for a virtual BASIS Austin Primary event today at www.basisaustinprimary.org.