Get your tastebuds tuned up for judging. The Brushy Creek MUD in Round Rock will host its annual barbecue cook-off and family festival on May 4 as 35 teams compete for the top prize. Besides tasty meats hot off the grill, visitors can enjoy live tunes and a Kid Zone with train rides, inflatables, games and children’s entertainment.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at the Brushy Creek Community Park at 16318 Great Oaks Dr. in Round Rock. Admission and parking are free. Food and activities charge a fee. Visit www.bcmud.org/cookoff for more information.