At its annual awards celebration in December, Keep Austin Beautiful recognized Jose Garcia-Chong with its Dell Youth Achievement award and The Expedition School with its Samsung Litter Abatement award.

Garcia-Chong spent three years as a member of the Green Teens club at Paredes Middle School. Green Teens is a Keep Austin Beautiful organization that helps students provide service on their campus and in their community. In presenting the award, Keep Austin Beautiful cited Garcia-Chong’s outstanding leadership, knowledge and passion.

The Expedition School helped remove more than 1,000 pounds of litter in the past year and engaged hundreds of volunteers through the Clean Lady Bird Lake program. They also educated Green Teens club members in water craft technique and safety.

Jose Garcia-Chong received the Dell Youth Achievement award at Keep Austin Beautiful’s annual awards celebration. Photo courtesy of Keep Austin Beautiful.