A troupe of drummers will hold its annual benefit concert in May. The Drumsistas — a group of more than 30 women drumming students of all ages — will perform African music to benefit the Girls Empowerment Network (GEN). The concert takes place on May 18, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Unity Church of the Hills on Anderson Mill Rd.

Concertgoers can expect a lively and kid-friendly performance, with the audience being invited to clap and dance along to drumming that includes instruments such as a drum called a djembe and a stick called a djundun. Tickets are $20 and available at the door or online at drumsista2019.eventbrite.com. Videos from past performances can be viewed on the Drumsistas YouTube Channel.

