The Grammy-winning, nine-piece Latin funk band Grupo Fantasma will headline this year’s Breakthrough Benefit Concert. Breakthrough Central Texas is a nonprofit that creates a path to college for students from under-resourced communities. Starting in sixth grade, the organization offers out-of-school learning experiences, leadership skills and comprehensive advising to students to help them attend and succeed in college.

This private event will support the organization’s mission to create paths to postsecondary success for Central Texas students who aspire to become the firsts in their families to earn a college degree.

The 2021 Breakthrough Benefit Concert will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 4. Previously held as a public event at Stubb’s BBQ, this year’s reception and concert will be a hybrid event. An intimate 250-person event will be held at 3TEN ACL Live, and live streaming will be available to attendees who choose to watch from home. Tickets to the program and Grupo Fantasma concert are available via sponsorship at breakthroughctx.org/benefit-concert.

To learn more about Breakthrough Central Texas and its mission, vision and programs, visit breakthroughctx.org.