Any Baby Can’s annual benefit concert turns 40 this year, and the May 3 event at the ACL Live Moody Theater will include performances by Shinyribs and Charley Crockett, along with stories from Any Baby Can’s client families and a live auction.

“All parents should feel supported, valued and empowered to ensure their children have the best chance at a bright future,” says Any Baby Can CEO Veronda L. Durden. In 2018, Any Baby Can served more than 3,000 families in Central Texas, including expecting parents and parents of young children, children with developmental delays, moms and dads seeking parenting classes, and children with cancer or other medical needs. To learn more, visit anybabycan.org/benefit-concert.