The 8th annual Pay It Forward with Daniel Curtis event will take place on Aug. 2, 2018, benefitting the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation and Easterseals Central Texas. The event raises funds and awareness for spinal cord injury.

Daniel Curtis slipped while diving into his backyard pool, shattering his sixth cervical vertebrae and rendering him a quadriplegic. “My new mission in life is to give back,” says Curtis. “To return all the kind gestures, good deeds and quiet sacrifices that have been made on my behalf … and find a way to pay these forward.”

Proceeds from the benefit will help fund rehabilitation equipment, adaptive sports programs, research, rehab equipment, and outreach and support for those with new injuries. Hosted by the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, Pay It Forward will feature more than 20 local restaurants, live music by The Nightowls, and live and silent auctions. For more information, visit www.pifdaniel.com.

Photo: Daniel Curtis addresses the audience at last year’s Pay It Forward benefit.