Manos de Cristo, a nonprofit founded 30 years ago by a group of local churches, will hold a 30th anniversary fundraising gala on April 7. Over the years, Manos de Cristo has grown to serve more than 25,000 people annually. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the organizations many programs, including affordable dental care, adult education classes, a back-to-school program, and an emergency food and clothing program.

The gala will take place at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Tickets are $250 per person.