A local pastry chef will represent Austin on the new season of Best Baker in America, premiering May 13, 2019, on Food Network. Yolanda Diaz is the executive pastry chef at Geraldine’s inside the Hotel Van Zandt. In the show, nine bakers will compete over seven episodes for a chance to walk away with $25,000 and the coveted title. In the season premiere, bakers create perfect mini-princess cakes and a royal baby celebration cake using elderflower and lemon flavors.