Austin-based SeniorAdvisor.com, an online ratings and reviews site for senior care in the US and Canada, recently announced its Best of 2018 Awards, which highlight the top 1 percent of senior living and in-home care providers. The rankings are based on consumer ratings and reviews from residents and their families.

Local providers who made the list include:

  • Legacy Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care – Austin
  • The Conservatory at North Austin – Austin
  • The Clairmont – Austin
  • Village on the Park – Onion Creek – Austin
  • Brookdale Gaines Ranch – Austin
  • The Continental – Austin
  • Parsons House Austin – Austin
  • Elan Southpark Meadows – Austin
  • Elmcroft of Austin – Austin
  • Lakeline Oaks Retirement Resort – Cedar Park
  • Sundance at Brushy Creek – Cedar Park
  • Highland Estates – Cedar Park
  • Assisted Living by Covenant House – Cedar Park
  • Skye Senior Living – Leander
  • Spanish Oak Assisted Living – Pflugerville
  • Knight’s Assisted Living – Pflugerville
  • Poet’s Walk Round Rock – Round Rock
  • University Village – Round Rock
  • Provident Crossings Retirement Resort – Round Rock
