Austin-based SeniorAdvisor.com, an online ratings and reviews site for senior care in the US and Canada, recently announced its Best of 2018 Awards, which highlight the top 1 percent of senior living and in-home care providers. The rankings are based on consumer ratings and reviews from residents and their families.
Local providers who made the list include:
- Legacy Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care – Austin
- The Conservatory at North Austin – Austin
- The Clairmont – Austin
- Village on the Park – Onion Creek – Austin
- Brookdale Gaines Ranch – Austin
- The Continental – Austin
- Parsons House Austin – Austin
- Elan Southpark Meadows – Austin
- Elmcroft of Austin – Austin
- Lakeline Oaks Retirement Resort – Cedar Park
- Sundance at Brushy Creek – Cedar Park
- Highland Estates – Cedar Park
- Assisted Living by Covenant House – Cedar Park
- Skye Senior Living – Leander
- Spanish Oak Assisted Living – Pflugerville
- Knight’s Assisted Living – Pflugerville
- Poet’s Walk Round Rock – Round Rock
- University Village – Round Rock
- Provident Crossings Retirement Resort – Round Rock