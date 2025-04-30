Best Summer Camp for Your Kid? Here’s How to Pick!

Summer in Austin means Fredericksburg peaches, a plunge into Barton Springs and the annual search for the right summer camp. With dozens of options in Central Texas—ranging from traditional outdoor camps to niche experiences in robotics, music or horseback riding—finding the best fit for your child and your family can feel overwhelming.

But it doesn’t have to be. With a little planning and thoughtful consideration, you can zero in on a program that matches your child’s interests, developmental stage, and your family’s budget and schedule.

Start With the Basics

Before browsing camp websites or talking to other parents, take a step back and define what you need. First, consider your summer budget. Camp tuition can vary widely depending on the type of program, length of stay, and whether meals, supplies or transportation are included. Day camps tend to be more affordable, while overnight camps come with additional costs like lodging, meals,

and supervision.

Think about seasonal expenses like family vacations, part-time childcare, and other activities when setting a comfortable range.

Next, assess what type of experience your child is ready for. Is your child a first-time camper? Younger children may do best in a half-day or full-day program where they can return home at night. Older kids or returning campers might be eager—and ready—for an overnight or multi-week camp.

Some Helpful Questions To Ask:

What are my child’s interests or curiosities?

Do the camp’s subjects and activities suit their age and developmental stage?

What format makes the most sense: half-day, full-day, or overnight?

How far am I willing to travel for drop-off or pickup?

Once you’ve answered these, you can start narrowing down your choices.

Day Camps: A Gentle Start

Day camps are ideal for younger kids or those not quite ready for an overnight experience. Whether half- or full-day, they offer structure, social engagement, and a fun way to try something new—all while allowing kids to sleep in their own beds at night.

Consider:

Your family’s transportation schedule

Opportunities for making friends and building confidence

A low-pressure way to explore new hobbies or skills

Overnight Camps: Building Independence

For older children who are emotionally ready to spend time away from home, overnight camps offer unique experiences. Campers gain independence, practice self-advocacy, and develop deeper peer relationships.

Consider:

Duration: one week, several weeks, or a full summer

Cabin life, supervision, and bunkmate arrangements

Homesickness policies and communication options (email, letters, phone calls)

Traditional Camps: The Classic Summer

If you’re after that classic camp vibe—think canoes, campfires, s’mores, singalongs and dirt under the fingernails—a traditional camp may be the perfect fit. These camps offer a variety of outdoor activities,

team-building games and life skills through nature-based experiences.

Consider:

Access to outdoor recreation

Unplugged time in nature, without screens

Community-building and camp rituals like skit nights or group hikes

Art Camps: For the Creatives

Does your child love to draw, perform, or create? Art camps nurture creativity through visual arts, music, theater, dance, and more. Whether your child is a budding painter or aspiring actor, there’s a program designed to help them grow.

Consider:

Medium-specific focus (e.g. sculpture vs. dance) or multi-arts camps

Supplies and materials—are they included?

Instructor qualifications and experience in arts education

Sports Camps: For the Energetic

If your child thrives on activity and teamwork, a sports camp can be a great fit. These camps offer everything from beginner-level fun to advanced training for serious athletes.

Consider:

The child’s skill level and goals

Focus: single-sport (e.g. soccer) or multi-sport camps

Emphasis on teamwork, leadership and personal growth

Special Interest Camps: Dive Into a Passion

From magic and cooking to chess and coding, special interest camps allow kids to immerse themselves in something they love—or discover something new. These are ideal for children with focused interests or a desire to try something different.

Consider:

Staff expertise in the subject area

Hands-on, interactive learning

A final showcase or event (e.g., performance, tasting, demo)

Academic Camps: Learning Made Fun

Academic camps mix learning with play. Whether your child is into STEM, robotics, writing, math or science, these camps make academics engaging and low-pressure.

Consider:

Camp focus: reading/writing, coding, or general enrichment

Availability of tech, labs, or group instruction

Whether credit or enrichment certificates are provided

Final Tips

Before making your final choice, look for parent reviews, a solid camp track record, and transparent policies around safety, discipline, and communication. Trustworthy programs will clearly outline expectations and provide open communication before and during the camp.

The right summer camp can do more than fill a few weeks—it can help your child grow, build friendships, and make memories they’ll carry all year long. And the best ones? They send kids home tired, happy, and covered in glitter, grass stains, and stories they can’t wait to tell.

Tracie Seed is a native Texan, enjoys painting, sewing, building fairy houses, and spending time with her family and two fur babies.