Bike Benefit Ride The French way of saying “all on your bike,” Tous à Vélo is a non-competitive benefit ride at the famed Circuit of the Americas, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Dell Children’s Medical Center. In what is planned to be an annual event, 2,000 riders will be able to participate in this uniquely-Austin experience that includes live music, food and beverages.

Ascension Seton will host the oneday, European-style cycling event on April 3, in collaboration with Circuit of the Americas and Scott Sports. Participation in Tous à Vélo through entry fees or philanthropic support directly contributes to Dell Children’s Medical Center’s ability to ensure that no children go without the life-saving care they need. With 70% of patients under-or uninsured, community support allows Dell Children’s to continue to provide specialty care to all children regardless of ability to pay.

Entry fees start at $50, and registration for the event is now open at supportdellchildrens.org/tous-a-velo-ride. Mindful Schools Two Austin-based businesses, Mind Oasis and Unscripted Heart, announced a partnership to bring a mindfulness curriculum to local schools to reduce the effects of stress in students and faculty. The program provides children, teachers and parents simple tools that can increase learning, deepen understanding and foster well-being. The partnership plans to implement school-wide programs in 10 local elementary schools this year.