A family-friendly bike ride returns this fall to raise funds supporting breast cancer fighters and survivors. Now in its 11th year, the Texas Mamma Jamma Ride will be held Sept. 21 in Martindale.

Organizers are currently registering riders and teams, as well as hosting training rides to help prepare riders for the all-skill level course. The training rides offer routes of varied length and difficulty and are led by experienced guides. A bicycle and a helmet are the only requirements, and there is no fee to attend. For details, visit mammajammaride.org/events.

Registration for the Sep. 21 ride is $35 for adults and $50 for children under 18. Teams made up of family, friends and colleagues are encouraged to participate. To register, visit mammajammaride.org/become-a-fundraiser.