When my niece in Mexico turned 6 years old, we had a big party. She invited many of her school friends, and in Mexico, when we invite someone to a party we invite the friend’s whole family. My niece chose the movie Brave as the theme for her party. We decorated with Merida and other characters from the movie, including piñatas of Merida, a bear and Merida’s mother. Let me tell you, those piñatas were taller than my niece!

Many people host their parties in their patios. They borrow chairs from neighbors and set out drinks and snacks. They also serve a meal. Everyone helps in breaking the piñatas, and the children play games. There is birthday cake with candles. Everyone sings “Las Mañanitas” (“Little Mornings”). The birthday person takes the first bite.

Parties usually start at 4 p.m. but there is no end time. Guests stay as long as they like.

Rocio Barbosa, mother of two, lives in Round Rock.