Dallas-based nonprofit The Birthday Party Project (TBPP) recently announced plans to launch in Austin, with two parties a month at local Salvation Army shelters. Parties will be held each month at the Salvation Army’s Downtown Shelter and Eastside Shelter. Each party will celebrate all children living in the shelter with birthdays that month.

Actor Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), and his wife Danneel Harris (One Tree Hill), are supporting the launch of TBPP in Austin and will be attending parties. In addition to monthly parties, TBPP is partnering with Settlement Home to provide birthday gifts for their resident teens. For more information, visit thebirthdaypartyproject.org.