Join CarverMuseumATX for for Black History Month Kids Day + HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Day on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will have live zoom sessions with Creative Action featuring Austin-based authors Ellison and Bavu Blakes, co-authors of “El’s Mirror.” In the story, a young boy, El, faces challenges and learns how to rise above them by reflecting on the people who inspire him.

Other sessions will feature a Divine 9 (HBCU sororities and fraternities) Chat and HBCU Reps Presentation as well as a variety of fun, family-friendly activities inspired by this year’s Black History Month Theme-The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.

You can purchase El’s Mirror to read prior to the event here.

RSVP through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2OISKLW.