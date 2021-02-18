Austin Family
Jump Austin
Challenger School Feb 2019
Basis Charter School
Basis Charter School
Jump Austin
Challenger School Feb 2019

Black History Month Kids’ Day

Around Austin

Join CarverMuseumATX for for Black History Month Kids Day + HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Day on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will have live zoom sessions with Creative Action featuring Austin-based authors Ellison and Bavu Blakes, co-authors of “El’s Mirror.” In the story, a young boy, El, faces challenges and learns how to rise above them by reflecting on the people who inspire him.

Other sessions will feature a Divine 9 (HBCU sororities and fraternities) Chat and HBCU Reps Presentation as well as a variety of fun, family-friendly activities inspired by this year’s Black History Month Theme-The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.

You can purchase El’s Mirror to read prior to the event here.

RSVP through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2OISKLW.

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!