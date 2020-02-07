On Sat., Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the George Washington Carver Museum will host “Black History Month Kids Day!” This cultural event for children and their families celebrates Black History makers. Activities will be inspired by the 2020 Black History Month theme, “African Americans and the Vote.” Kids will have the chance to listen to storytellers, create their own make-and take craft projects, and join in other engaging activities. rafts and music provide fun-filled learning opportunities for all ages! The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, call (512) 974-4926. The museum is located at 1165 Angelina St.

Schedule of Events

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Carver BHM education materials/crafts, and Voting Booths for Kids-Drum (Foyer)/Theatre Atrium & VOTE Button Activity led by University Hills Branch Staff

11 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Artist Brian Joseph (Bydee art) will demo his art process, co-create work with children, and share coloring sheets inspired by Black History Month theme. Sponsored by Austin Friends of Folk Art.

Noon-3:00 p.m.: Auntie Gina Reading, Book Signing and Sale of “A Light in You”

12:30-2 p.m.: Mom, Dad and Tween Bookclub

1 p.m.: Reading of Black History themed book by Carver Staff

1-2 p.m.: Capoeira (Amala Foundation)-Dance Studio

1-3 p.m.: Journaling (Amala Foundation)-Conference Room

2-3 p.m.: Yoga (Amala Foundation)-Dance Studio

2:15: Reading of Jonah Winter’s “Lillian’s Right to Vote: A Celebration of the Voting Rights Act of 1965” and craft with Yolanda King

The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural, and Genealogy Center is dedicated to the collection, preservation, research, interpretation, and exhibition of historical and cultural material reflecting all dimensions of experiences of persons of African descent living in Austin, Travis County, Texas, and in the United States. The museum is also a key source of information on the history and celebration of Juneteenth.

