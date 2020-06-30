Black-Owned Business: Barkin’ Bones Inn

In 2015, founder Candi Larue moved her small business to Hutto, TX and created a six-acre resort dedicated specifically to dogs. A sole proprietor, the business today is 100% referral-based, like the good old-fashion way. Candi says that her passion is caring for others’ dogs while they’re away on vacation, personal time, emergencies, etc. Dog boarding is the prime business of The Barkin’ Bones Inn. Dogs come to slumber in a relaxed and stress-free environment. She offers large suites for dogs, elevated beds, yummy dog treats, swimming, exercising in the state-of-the-art play yards, and off-leash hikes in the meadows on the property.

Larue also provides doggie day care and grooming, in addition to dog training. What makes the Inn so different? It’s the quiet, easygoing Austin vibes, no overcrowding. The facility is healthy and she offers a taxi service. Larue is also the founder of a world-wide natural grooming product line, Raw Edge Rinses. The grooming line is made from raw ingredients, safe for all dogs, and makes grooming easier for pet parent and dogs.

