Black-Owned Business: Brown Book Box

The Brown Book Box was developed by Brytani and Darriana, two moms of color, as a passion project. The pair did not see characters that looked like them in the books they read at home or at school. As mothers and adults, they began to imagine a future where their kids, and all kinds, would have access to books with characters that reflect the diversity of the world around them. The organization’s mission is to provide access to inclusive content that increases literacy, promotes fun learning for children and families, and supports other brown-owned businesses.

“We imagine a future where all children have access to books with characters that look like them. We believe that children having representative books in their home will improve the association that they develop with reading. Our aim is to work with families and communities to see an increase in youth literacy scores by 4th grade, helping to build household libraries with diverse books, increase the number of weekly read aloud hours, and support other minority-owned businesses and creatives.”

Subscriptions are shipped every month with each box having a different theme and including books and creatively fun activities for your little reader.

www.brownbookbox.org