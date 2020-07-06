Black-Owned Business: Caribreoso Fleur Boutique

Founded by Michael Cunningham, Caribreoso Flavour Boutique is an online shop featuring a unique blend of Caribbean, Creole and Southern-inspired organic and all-natural seasonings, sauces, marinades, and coffee. The products start with high quality organic dried herbs, spices, and ingredients from farms all over the world. All of the spice blends are ground within weeks of ordering to ensure maximum freshness because fresh ground spices are more aromatic, and they provide a more robust and stronger flavor to your recipes per pinch or teaspoon.

The company is passionate about helping the world through food, better health, better education, more enjoyable eating experiences, recipes, kitchen hacks, and GIVING back. Each month it donates 10% of sales to a charity that focuses on helping people (Kiel Colon Cancer Foundation, American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, etc.)

www.caribreoso.us