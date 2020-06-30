Austin Family
Challenger School Feb 2019
Basis Summer Camp
Austin Learning Center
Apparent Insurance
Gaylord Summer 2020
Austin Learning Center
Gaylord Summer 2020
Basis Summer Camp
Apparent Insurance
Challenger School Feb 2019

Black-Owned Business: Wigglez-n-Gigglez

Around Austin

Wigglez~N~Gigglez (WNG) was founded by mother and CEO Dani, who started with a love for creating fun, cute, original onesies for babies. WNG Baby Boutique targets busy moms who were looking for quick and unique baby shower gifts but had little time to create the perfect gift. It has expanded its boutique to Wigglez~N~Gigglez Kidz, offering clothes, shoes, & accessories, with a focus on style and the latest fashion trends for kids of all ages.

Additionally, WNG Childcare Support Service assists busy child development center directors with paperwork, administrative tasks, and hiring services. Over the years, Dani’s love for young children has expanded into early childhood education expertise. With that, several other projects are in the works including a blog site and Learning Center.

www.wigglezngigglez.com

Copyright © 2020 Austin Family. All rights reserved.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!