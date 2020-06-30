Black-Owned Business: Wigglez-n-Gigglez

Wigglez~N~Gigglez (WNG) was founded by mother and CEO Dani, who started with a love for creating fun, cute, original onesies for babies. WNG Baby Boutique targets busy moms who were looking for quick and unique baby shower gifts but had little time to create the perfect gift. It has expanded its boutique to Wigglez~N~Gigglez Kidz, offering clothes, shoes, & accessories, with a focus on style and the latest fashion trends for kids of all ages.

Additionally, WNG Childcare Support Service assists busy child development center directors with paperwork, administrative tasks, and hiring services. Over the years, Dani’s love for young children has expanded into early childhood education expertise. With that, several other projects are in the works including a blog site and Learning Center.

www.wigglezngigglez.com