The Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin will host the 4th Annual Blanton Block Party on Sat., March 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Since kicking off in 2017, almost 40,000 visitors have taken part in this annual festival celebrating art, music, and community.

“We invite all of Austin to celebrate what makes this city special—our artists, musicians, cultural institutions, and community—at the Block Party,” said Blanton director Simone Wicha. “The Blanton’s outdoor spaces will be alive with local musicians and performers and activities for families and kids, but most importantly, the museum is free and open to the public throughout the day and night. We look forward to welcoming the city to the museum, whether it’s for the first time or the fiftieth, to enjoy the incredible art experiences here.”

The Block Party lineup includes Ballet Folklórico de Austin, The Barton Hills Choir, Beat Root Revival, Carrie Rodriguez, Como Las Movies, Dub Equis Featuring BlackLight, Esquina Tango Austin, Henry Invisible, Kalu James, Los Coast, and The Selfless Lovers, and will be hosted by KUTX DJ Paul Carrubba.

Museum admission is free, and audiences are invited to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and permanent collection. Visitors can experience the Blanton’s constantly changing collection galleries of modern and contemporary art, works from Latin America from the 1500s to present, and European Renaissance and Baroque paintings.

Other performances include poetry readings by Jesús Valles and 2019 Texas Poet Laureate Carrie Fountain, and an art-themed pun-off from past winners of the O. Henry Pun Off World Championship. More highlights include family art activities, a woodblock printmaking activity in collaboration with PrintAustin, screen-printing via Industry Print Shop, and photobooths courtesy of MyEventIsTheBomb. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local favorites Kreyòl Korner Caribbean Cuisine, The North Door, Pinkberry, Tamale Addiction, and the Blanton Café. Parking will be available in the Brazos Parking Garage for $5.