Blue Star Museums across the country will open their doors this summer with free admission to active-duty military personnel and up to five family members. Running from May 18 to Sept. 2, 2019, the program also provides a parent toolkit for tips before, during and after a family’s museum visit. Participating venues in the Austin area include the Blanton Museum of Art, the Bullock State History Museum, the George Washington Carver Museum, the Contemporary Austin, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library, Mexic-Arte, Neill-Cochran House, the Susanna Dickinson Museum and the Texas Memorial Museum. For more information, visit bit.ly/2JP59Kh.