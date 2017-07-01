Boo-nanas and Mum-sicles

This activity is all treat and no tricks: it makes a sweet alternative to the candy you may find elsewhere this season. You’ll go bananas for this frighteningly delicious treat!

What You Need:

• 4 large, fresh bananas

• 1 cup nonfat greek vanilla yogurt

• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar

• mini sweet-sweet chocolate chips

• 16 popsicles sticks

• 1/3 cup creamy natural peanut butter

(or honey for allergy substitutes)

• rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper

What You Do:

1. Peel all four bananas.

2. For Boo-nanas, cut two bananas in half crosswise, then slice each piece in half the “long” way. You should have four long, narrow banana pieces. Carefully insert a popsicle stick into the bottom of each banana piece and place it on the baking sheet.

3. For Mum-sicles, cut the pointy ends off the two remaining whole bananas. Slice each banana crosswise into three equal-sized “logs.” Carefully insert a popsicle stick into one end of each log and place it on the baking sheet.

4. Put the baking sheet in the freezer for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

5. Once the bananas are frozen, combine the yogurt and powdered sugar in a small bowl. Dip all pops into the yogurt mixture. Add mini chocolate chip eyes to the Boo-nana pops. (Do not add eyes to your Mum-sicles yet.) Put all pops back on the baking sheet and freeze for at least 1 hour.

6. To finish the Mum-sicles, heat peanut butter (or honey) in a small, microwave-safe bowl for 30-45 seconds, or until smooth and creamy. Drizzle across each Mum-sicle to create spooky bandages, then add mini chocolate chips for eyes. Return pops to the baking sheet and freeze for about 30 minutes.

7. Let the pops soften at room temperature for a few minutes before enjoying!

Tip: Store pops in a freezer bag for up to 2 months.

Recipe and images courtesy of wellplated.com.