Join Austin Allies for their monthly Book Club. The group meets every third Saturday at 12:30 p.m. This month, the club will meet up virtually on Saturday, September 18, to talk about Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed’s middle-grade graphic novel, When Stars Are Scattered.

Meghan Goel, BookPeople’s children’s book buyer and programming director, describes the book: “Everyone in Dadaab is waiting: for family, an end to war or a ticket to America. For Omar, protecting his disabled brother is the top priority, but education could unlock his future (if he’s lucky) in this poignant memoir of refugee camp life.”

For the time being, the club will continue to gather over Zoom until it is safe to meet in person at BookPeople again. Register at: bit.ly/3CN8u59.