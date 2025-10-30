Book FestivalBooks, Authors, and Family Funat the 2025 Texas Book Book Festival

The Texas Book Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary with a weekend of literary events in downtown Austin, Nov. 8 and 9. Free and open to the public, the festival will feature more than 300 authors and over 200 events in and around the Texas State Capitol.

Founded in 1995 by Laura Bush and Mary Margaret Farabee, the festival has become one of the nation’s largest literary gatherings. It continues to connect readers and authors, highlighting the power of storytelling to inspire and unite.

Programming includes children’s story times, young adult panels, and interactive family activities. Events will take place at the Capitol, along 11th Street and Congress Avenue, and at venues such as the State Theatre and The Contemporary Austin Jones Center.

The festival’s reach extends beyond the weekend. It donates books to Title I schools and funds Texas public libraries, contributing over $3.6 million and more than 188,000 books since its founding.

From meeting favorite authors to discovering new reads, the Texas Book Festival offers something for all ages. For a full schedule and updates, visit texasbookfestival.org.