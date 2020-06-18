BookSpring and Literati Ensure Kids Receive Books This Summer

June 16, 2020 (Austin TX) – BookSpring and Literati, the Austin-based children’s book subscription service, are teaming up to get books into the hands of kids who need them the most throughout the summer.

BookSpring, a nonprofit whose mission is to build literacy skills and the motivation to read, will be working to ensure that every child has the chance to receive books this summer. Due to COVID-19, BookSpring has shifted its delivery models and created new ways in which kids in Central Texas receive much needed books. One of the ways is through a new program called BookSpring Delivered.

BookSpring Delivered ships books in a package with tips and online resources to increase reading at home. Parents and caregivers are invited to opt-in to periodic text messages with tips, suggested activities, and links to additional reading resources on the BookSpring website. The books and materials are not only skill-building, they bring joy, curiosity, and meaningful child engagement to caregiver interaction within their family and the world around them.

Donations are a large part of Literati’s model. They actually collect donations from their customers each month when boxes are returned. Between these donations and the surplus of books in their warehouse, they have donated 18,000 books directly to BookSpring this year.

“No matter where you live, every kid deserves a chance to cozy up in a nook with a good book. Literacy is a fundamental human right,” said Vanessa Castañeda, Partnerships Manager at Literati. “Just one book can ignite the imagination and open the door to new adventures, new possibilities, new opportunities in life. We’re incredibly proud to partner with BookSpring to make sure that kids in Central Texas can have books of their own.”

BookSpring used Literati donations to supply the Junior League of Austin’s Food In Tummies program with books that were delivered via the Del Valle ISD meal distribution program and the YMCA Early Learning Readiness Program. Since the beginning of the crisis, Literati has donated more than 30,000 books to the Austin community.

“As a locally-based start-up company with a greater social mission, we are grateful for Literati’s support to help us get books to families,” said Emily Ball Cicchini, Executive Director of Bookspring. “It’s critical that all children and families have access to books and materials that are not only skill-building, but intended to bring joy, curiosity, and inspire meaningful interactions with one another.”

About BookSpring

BookSpring builds early literacy in children and families through education, healthcare, and the community. Through strategic partnerships, BookSpring’s continuum of early literacy interventions support brain development, family interaction, literacy skill building and the motivation to read in children from birth through age 12. BookSpring is the only Central Texas organization focusing on building literacy skills and the motivation to read through increasing home libraries and reading aloud activities for low-income children. For more information visit www.bookspring.org

About Literati

Literati is the premier book club for children ages 0-12. Every month, Literati scours the globe to find exceptional age-appropriate books curated by theme. Literati subscribers get a box delivered monthly with five new books, original artwork and creative surprises. Literati enables parents to try before they buy and offers free shipping and returns. Literati makes it simple for parents to fill their homes and communities with the world’s best books and to raise kids with a love of reading. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas, Literati is a fast-growing startup and labor of love. Learn more: www.literati.com