To continue providing support for Austin-area kids, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) will be distributing weekly “Club on the Go” kits to current members and their families while AISD and BGCAA’s 32 locations are shuttered for coronavirus-related social distancing. Kit distribution includes curbside pickup at eight locations throughout Austin – specifically locations where AISD school sites are not already providing resource-related assistance.

BGCAA anticipates distributing 3,000 kits each week during this season of closures given that the nonprofit’s registered annual membership tops 8,200 kids and its 32 locations typically serve up to 3,000 kids each weekday across Greater Austin.

Weekly “Club on the Go” kit will include snacks, themed DIY activities, guidelines and tips for parents, resource lists, and more.

Members with questions are encouraged to call 512.444.7199 or visit www.bgcaustin.org for more information.