Breastfeeding Programs

Around Austin |

Breastfeeding Programs

Central Texas Medical Center recently announced its re-designation as a Texas 10-Step Program hospital. The status recognizes hospitals that are aligned with the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. The designation is awarded to facilities committed to improving breastfeeding outcomes.

Avis Harris-Caldwell, director of CTMC’s Women’s Center, says, “Our nurses are passionate about the benefits of breastfeeding and want to support all mothers who choose this path. We’ve created a nurturing environment for moms and dads to learn about breastfeeding and leave for home with confidence in their skills.”

For more information about the Texas 10 Step program, visit texastenstep.org.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!