Central Texas Medical Center recently announced its re-designation as a Texas 10-Step Program hospital. The status recognizes hospitals that are aligned with the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding. The designation is awarded to facilities committed to improving breastfeeding outcomes.

Avis Harris-Caldwell, director of CTMC’s Women’s Center, says, “Our nurses are passionate about the benefits of breastfeeding and want to support all mothers who choose this path. We’ve created a nurturing environment for moms and dads to learn about breastfeeding and leave for home with confidence in their skills.”

For more information about the Texas 10 Step program, visit texastenstep.org.