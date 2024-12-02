Austin is bursting with people doing exciting work, and that includes moms who work hard to raise their kids. Every other month, Austin Family features a short interview with an Austin mom doing the extraordinary work of parenting.

Austin, meet Brenda Pollard.

AF: Tell our Austin Family readers a little bit about yourself and your family.

My love of Austin started when I attended the University of Texas. The Jester dorm was twice the size of my Nebraska hometown! My husband, Brad, and I met in New York City, but when we were ready to start a family, Austin was the natural choice. We are now raising two Austinites – Brody, 13, is in seventh grade and Brooklyn, 11, is in fifth grade.

AF: Who has been a role model for you as a mom and why?

My mother has been my biggest role model. She had a love for life that I try to emulate because life sure is a lot easier when you look for the positive in things! I also am lucky to be around a lot of great role models in my day-to-day life and I am constantly learning how to be a better mother by watching my friends and family.

AF: What are a few good things about raising kids in Austin?

I just love the friendliness of the families we meet! Austin is a very open and welcoming place and we have found good friends in all of the areas we are involved in – our schools, church, kids’ activities, and the Down syndrome community. We love the diversity of activities that our family can participate in and we especially love all of the hiking trails in the area.

AF: What is some of the best parenting advice you’ve received?

Life is like juggling and you have to figure out which of the balls are glass and which are rubber. You’re not going to be able to keep all the balls in the air at all times, so you need to decide which ones are most important to focus on and those are the ones you don’t let drop.

AF: If you had known then what you know now, what would you have worried about less as a parent?

This one is easy. When I was pregnant, I was so worried that having a child with special needs would negatively impact our lives. How wrong I was! Brooklyn has enhanced our lives and the lives of those around us in such incredible ways, from her sense of humor to helping us to slow down and celebrate all of the victories, both big and small. I wish I could go back and tell my pregnant self that I had nothing to worry about and that our family was about to receive the best possible gift.

AF: What’s one of the biggest challenges of parenting you didn’t expect?

It is so hard to balance it all and to bring my best self to everything I do. I have to constantly give myself grace and remind myself there is only so much time in the day to accomplish it all. It’s OK to say “no” or to give 80% versus 100% on some things.

AF: What do you love these days about being a mom?

Every single part of it (well, almost)! I love having more in-depth conversations with my kids, traveling together, and seeing their growth in activities and interests as they develop into independent, empathetic young adults.

Interview by Celeste Diane Wade