Compassionate Austin will hold its New Story Festival on March 29-31 at Huston-Tillotson University. The gathering will host transformational experiences of art, music, spirituality, social action and connection, with headliners including Nadia Bolz-Weber, Rev. Angel Kyodo Williams, Charles Eisenstein, Carrie Rodriguez, Over the Rhine, Riders Against the Storm, Kaitlin Curtice, Brian McLaren and Amparo Garcia-Crow.

Admission is free for children ages 12 and younger and steeply discounted for youth ages 13-18. Volunteers and Compassionate Austin Co-op members can earn a free ticket. For more information, visit newstoryfestival.com.