The Price Center in San Marcos is seeking original artworks from local artists of all ages for an upcoming Community Art Show titled “San Marvelous.” Work selected for the show will hang in the Center from early August through September.

“San Marcos has so many interesting aspects to it — from a rich and storied history to the river and other natural resources, to lots of iconic landmarks and local lore like mermaids,” says Clay DeStefano, executive director. “We’re hoping for a real San Marcos-centric show.”

The Call for Art is open to all ages, skill levels and media. Interested artists are invited to submit up to two works for consideration. To help offset staff time and supplies, there is a $10 entry fee (for 2 pieces) and, if the work sells, a 20 percent commission goes to the Center. Artwork must be an original creation and family-friendly. Works for consideration may be dropped off at the Center from July 23 – 30.

For more information, call 512-392-2900 or stop by 222 W. San Antonio St., downtown San Marcos, Monday through Friday or visit price-center.org.