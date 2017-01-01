Call for Entries

The nation’s largest youth volunteer recognition program is accepting entries through Nov. 7, 2017 for its 2018 awards. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards recognize middle school and high school students who make meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer service.

The awards will name 102 state honorees and 230 distinguished finalists. Each May, the top 10 youth volunteers are named in a ceremony in Washington, DC, and each receives $5,000, a gold medallion, a crystal trophy for their nominating organization and a $5,000 Prudential Foundation grant for a charitable organization of his or her choice.

For more information, visit spirit.prudential.com or call 855-670-4787.