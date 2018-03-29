Call for Mom Art

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Price Center in San Marcos is seeking original artwork from local artists for an upcoming community art show. Work selected for the show, titled “Dear Mom,” will hang in the Price Center from early May through mid-June.

“There are so many ways to interpret the idea of motherhood,” says Clay DeStefano, executive director. “I look forward to seeing what the creative minds in our area do with the idea.”

Local artists of all ages, skill levels and media are encouraged to submit up to two works for consideration. There is no fee to enter; however, if the work is for sale, a 20 percent commission goes to the Price Center. All artwork must be an original creation and family friendly. Works for consideration may be dropped off at the Price Center April 30 through May 4.

For more information, call 512-392-2900 or visit price-center.org.