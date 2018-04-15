Call for Young Leaders

Do you know a young hero? The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from diverse backgrounds all across North America. Established in 2001 by author T.A. Barron, the Barron Prize annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities or the environment.

This year, the awards are increasing to $10,000 from the $5,000 in previous years. Awards are intended to go toward supporting the winners’ service work or higher education.

Applications are accepted online only and are due by April 15, 2018.

Author T. A. Barron founded the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes in 2001 and named the prize after his mother. A long-time advocate of the power of youth, Barron writes about fictional young heroes in his novels, but champions inspiring young people in real life. He is the author of more than 30 books.